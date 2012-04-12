Livestream Introduces Camera-Top Live HD Streaming Device

NEW YORK: Livestream has rolled out a small hardware encoder that enables live HD streaming to the Web, mobile devices and connected TVs directly from a camera. The $495 Livestream Broadcaster can be used as a desktop encoder connected to a multi-camera video production switcher, or as a battery-powered portable wireless encoder mounted to a camera, streaming via Wi-Fi or a USB 3G/4G wireless modem.



The Livestream Broadcaster supports most 3G and 4G modems from U.S. carriers, including Verizon 4G LTE, as well several international carriers, the company says. Cameras connect to the Livestream Broadcaster via the HDMI video input (including 1080i, 720p and 480i). The device encodes real-time in H.264 video and AAC audio at up to 2.3 Mbps. HDMI audio or line in (3.5mm jack) audio input are provided. Users can control and configure the Livestream Broadcaster directly or remotely from the Livestream website, or via an iPhone using the Livestream for Producers app. The device integrates with Livestream’s $45 monthly streaming platform. It’s now available for pre-order to the United States and Europe, and expected to ship in May, 2012.



