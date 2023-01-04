Calrec Introduces ImPulse 1 SMPTE ST 2110-Based IP Core

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.—Calrec has unveiled its ImPulse 1 IP audio processing and routing engine, a smaller, but powerful, SMPTE ST 2110 version of its ImPulse core.

The cost-effective ImPulse 1 IP comes in a compact 1U form factor and offers a second, optional core for redundancy. The 128-input channel digital signal processor (DSP) offers entry-level pricing, the company said.

Since the introduction of Calrec’s ImPulse IP core four years ago, the industry has broadly adopted IP. However, cost has remained a constraint, the company said.

The ImPulse 1 makes the move to IP more attainable. The new solution offers a range of options to suit various budget requirements. ImPulse 1 works with Calrec’s Argo Q and Argo S control surfaces and Calrec Assist, the company’s browser-based GUI that’s well-suited for remote, multi-operator or headless operations. Cores with smaller DSP license are available without hardware redundancy, it said.

"Broadcasters are under pressure to improve workflows in the move to ST 2110 and reduce costs whilst still demonstrating ROI. With this in mind, we have introduced a cost-effective and compact 1U solution with an optional second core for redundancy and a range of DSP options, including a new 128-channel DSP pack.”

Designed for small to medium-range single mixer applications, ImPulse 1 is offered with a new DSP license with 128 input channels. Its small form factor makes the ImPulse 1 a good fit for small spaces, such as those in an OB truck or a flypack. DSP options range from 128 to 384 input channels, it said.

“With the addition of Argo and ImPulse1, we are able to help broadcasters of any size navigate the move to ST2110 with a range of solutions, price points and a pace that suits them,” said Letson.

Twin core hardware redundancy or optional single core systems are available with ST 2022-7 as standard, Calrec said.

Up to 672 processing paths.

Native AES67/SMPTE ST 2110-30 connectivity.

ST 2110-30 connections can operate in 1Gbps or 10Gbps mode.

Built-in support for NMOS IS-04 advertisements and IS-05 connection managements.

Max router capacity of 2,048 x 2,048.

Up to 512 ST 2110 streams. Each stream can pass between 1 and 80 audio channels.

Surface connectivity via IP, so surfaces can be physically remote, connected over COTS networks and supplemented with Assist web UI for multi operator, remote or headless use.

More information is available on the Calrec website.