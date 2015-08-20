Formation of Live Media Group Holdings Announced

LOS ANGELES—On Wednesday, Aug. 19, the formation of Live Media Group Holdings was officially announced. Live Media Group Holdings serves as the parent company of Live Media Group, a provider of live production services for concerts, music festivals, sporting events and more; Live Mobile Group a HD production/uplink combination of mobile trucks; and nowlive, an interactive video platform for Live Media Group clients.

Live Media Group Holdings has also announced that it has acquired Sure Shot Teleproductions and TL Mobile Television. The New Middletown, Ohio-based Sure Shot adds 10 vehicles, including six HD combination production/transmission trucks. TL Mobile Television, located in Springfield, Mo., brings a 51-foot HD expand unit with a Grass Valley Kayenne production switcher into the Live Media Group fold. In total, Live Media Group added 11 production trucks and 20 employees with these acquisitions.

Live Media Group Holdings is expected to close the deal for both companies in September.