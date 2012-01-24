Litepanels Ships Hilio LED Fixtures



VAN NUYS, CALIF.: Litepanels said its Hilio high-intensity LED lighting fixtures are now shipping. Daylight color balanced Hilio is a small-footprint LED fixture capable of emitting 5600-degree K illumination over a 20¹ to 25¹ (6.1 - 7.6 M) distance without requiring a ballast.



Early users of the Hilio compare the new Litepanels fixture favorably to the venerable HMI fixtures used by the television and motion picture industry, but without the HMI disadvantages such as heat generation, power hunger, short bulb life and required down time before restrike. The new high output Hilio draws just 115 W (while providing comparable illumination to a 575 W HMI) and offers a bulb life of 50,000 hours while operating from 100-240VAC 50/60 Hz, or 24VDC battery.



“We now have LED lighting fixtures that can balance exposure against the intensity of natural sunlight in both exterior and interior backlit situations,” said Chris Marchitelli of Litepanels. “Lighting directors, gaffers and photographers are no longer constrained by the cumbersome requirements of traditional HMI fixtures.”



Like all Litepanels LED fixtures, Hilio is dimmable from 100 percent to zero with no noticeable color shift and is controllable by either an on-fixture knob or via a DMX dimming panel. Hilio’s 15-degree beam angle outputs an even wash of soft light to provide a natural filling of shadows in even the harshest sunlight.



The slim, 14-by-10-by-4-inch Hilio is equipped with a standard yoke for easy mounting and positioning on light stands or in a grid. It features an integrated rear gimbal plate for accessories and power supply attachment as well as a front gel slot.