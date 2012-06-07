Litepanels Introduces Luma On-Camera LED Light

VAN NUYS, CALIF.– Litepanels introduced the Luma daylight balanced on-camera light, at the Cine Gear Expo recently.

Luma draws only 12 Watt of power while providing the equivalent daylight illumination of a 50 Watt HMI. The hot shoe-mounted Luma weighs 10 ounces (.3 kg) and can easily be carried all day on a camcorder.

“The Luma represents Litepanels’ commitment to the on-camera LED lighting market that we created with the launch of the Micro Series back in 2002,” said Chris Marchitelli, Litepanels VP of Global Marketing. “It builds off our new sleek and ergonomic Croma design, and provides a high output version for professionals that only need a daylight balanced light.”

Luma features full spectrum soft light output with visually accurate color temperatures. It can be dimmed from 100 percent to zero with no color shift, and is flicker-free at any frame rate or shutter angle. Luma features a smooth, modern design with soft-touch rubberized housing, and has a conveniently located on-fixture dimming knob.

Luma can be powered with 6 AA batteries (standard or rechargeable), an AC adapter, or off the D-Tap of a professional camera battery pack.