Litepanels Debuts Croma Flight Kit

VAN NUYS, CALIF.— Litepanels has released its new Croma Flight Kit. Based around the variable color temperature Litepanels Croma, this lightweight and compact kit has power and mounting accessories and offers room for an additional lighting fixture or other items.



Out of the box, the Croma Flight Kit comes with three Croma LED fixtures and associated associated diffusion gels, ball head shoe mounts, TVMP adapters, quarter—20 adapter kits, AC power supplies and light stands that extend from 19.3” to 6.2’ (49cm to 1.9cm). In addition, the Croma Flight Kit is equipped with a Manfrotto Justin Spring Clamp for use when a light source is needed in tight or confined locations. The gear is stored in a compact trolley-style hard case with a custom, rigid foam insert.



The Croma fixture combines both daylight and tungsten balanced LEDs. The mixture of can be controlled via a single ergonomic dial in order to match any ambient light or create artistic accents. Through a similar manual control, the Croma also employs integrated, smooth dimming with no color shift and is flicker-free at any frame rate or shutter angle. Each Croma offers output comparable to 40W HMI or 90W tungsten fixture and can be powered for up to 1.5 hours by six AA batteries. The kit also includes 3 international AC power adapter plugs per Croma.



This compact kit can be deployed in a classic 3-point lighting interview set up, individual fixtures can be mounted directly on camera, and fixtures are ideal for creating complimentary edge or hair light. The Croma also runs cool to the touch.



Fully loaded, users can build out a 5 light custom lighting kit in the space of typical carry-on luggage. The foam offers a dedicated space to add a fourth fixture and additional space for a Litepanels Sola ENG or Micro fixture.



