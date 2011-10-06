Litepanels announces Croma LED light

Litepanels (www.lightpanels.com) has announced the Croma LED light, a new compact portable fixture that's ideal for use on-camera or off and that provides soft light with variable color temperature output from daylight (5600K) to tungsten (3200K).

The Croma is a versatile system for run-and-gun news shooters, event videographers or still photographers who move rapidly from one light environment to the next without time to change equipment. It weighs 12oz and measures 6in x 4in x 2in.

The camera-mounted unit provides infinite control of both color temperature and lighting intensity via two ergonomic on-fixture dials. One offers the ability to dim from 100 percent to zero percent with no noticeable color shift. The second lets the user dial-in the fill light to any point between daylight (5600K) and tungsten (3200K) to precisely match the ambient light.

The Croma draws 9W, and provides the equivalent luminance output of 40W to 90W traditional fixtures. To power the fixture, the user has the choice of AA batteries, optional AC adapter or a DV adapter plate designed to mount Sony, Canon, Panasonic DV battery packs. Six 1.5V AA batteries install within Croma to provide power from 1.5 to 6 hours, depending on battery type.