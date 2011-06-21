Litepanels Adds Power Adapter to Sola ENG LED Fresnel



VAN NUYS, CALIF.: Litepanels upgraded its Sola ENG to operate on battery or AC power with a newly included AC/DC adapter. Additionally, the new Sola ENG kit features a detachable D-Tap power cable, and stand adapter bracket so it is quick and easy to mount on either a camera or a stand.



Daylight-balanced Solas have variable beam control from flood spot using a 3-inch lens and drawing 30 Watts of power to generate light levels equal to 250 W tungsten, Litepanels says. Designed for both on-camera and off-camera mounting, the Sola ENG measures 4-by-4-by-5 inches and weighs just 10 ounces.



