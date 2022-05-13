Lisa White Named VP and News Director for CBS Television Stations’ San Francisco Bay Area Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO—Veteran local news executive Lisa White has been named vice president and news director at CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area, including KPIX-TV (CBS), KBCW-TV (CW), the CBS News Bay Area streaming channel and CBSSF.com.

White is assuming her new role after serving as the assistant news director at KPIX for 22 years.

“Lisa’s experience, passion, poise and thoughtfulness have helped establish the bedrock of our stations for many years,” said Scott Warren, president and general manager of CBS News and Stations’ San Francisco Bay Area properties. “Everyone here is thrilled to see her receive this well-deserved promotion. Going forward, we look forward to having Lisa continue to provide leadership, creativity and vision that will help us raise the bar across all of our platforms.”

Prior to joining KPIX in 2000, White spent 10 years with KRON-TV in San Francisco, beginning as a news producer before being promoted to managing editor and then assistant news director. Her local news experience also includes six years with KING-TV in Seattle as a producer.

White has been a member of KPIX teams that have received multiple honors, including Emmy and RTNDA awards for overall news excellence.

White earned her bachelor’s degree from Vassar College. More recently, she became a fellow at the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism.