Link TV Introduces iPad News App

SAN FRANCISCO–Link TV introduces its free iPad app designed to help viewers by curating the best in global television news, raw videos and documentaries.



The companies says that its "LinkTV World News app for iPad is for news junkies overwhelmed by the glut of online video and underwhelmed by mainstream coverage of international news."



Paul S. Mason, president and CEO of Link TV, noted that a YouTube search for “Libya” may generate more than 200,000 results, with little guidance as to the quality or relevance of the videos.



"The LinkTV World News app does the heavy lifting so users don't have to," said Mason. "A team of seasoned journalists using the best semantic 'smart search' technology sifts through thousands of newscasts and raw videos to bring people the stories that matter most."



The app allows users to watch news videos selected by international editors from over 125 outlets, including BBC, Reuters, CNN, France 24, The Guardian, The New York Times and Democracy Now!. The app leverages semantic technology to cull results ftp, 50,000 international news sources ranging from newspapers to blogs. Documentaries, raw videos, an in-depth section and an interactive map also complement the user experience.



Furthermore, the app increases its functionality by allowing users to personalize their news experience.



The app was designed by Method, the award-winning firm behind innovative media experiences including the BBC iPlayer and the NBC Politics App, and it was developed in partnership with The Bertha Foundation, a leader in supporting social impact media projects. Earlier this month, Link TV announced its expected merger with KCET, the Los Angeles-based independent public TV station; the new merged organization, KCETLink, is described as "a transmedia company that acquires, produces and distributes provocative global programming targeted to a national audience across multiple media platforms."



Link TV has also partnered with digital video platform VidCaster to develop a GoogleTV app that delivers the same curated collection of international news videos.



With the app, Link TV builds upon its 13-year track record of using satellite TV and digital media to connect audiences to international news coverage.



