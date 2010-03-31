Linear Acoustic to Spotlight Loudness Control at NAB



Linear Acoustic will introduce several new audio control solutions at NAB, including the LQ-1000 Loudness Quality Monitor, the AERO.mobile Loudness Manager and the AERO.air Transmission Loudness Manager with Dolby Decoding and Neilsen Encoding.



The LQ-1000 provides loudness and peak level metering of up to eight channels of 5.1 surround and/or stereo AES or SDI audio per industry standard ITU-R BS.1770. It’s a 2-RU device that offers a clear display of all critical parameters on a large color display.



Linear Acoustic will also debut the its new AERO.mobile Loudness Manager for Mobile DTV applications Based upon the 1-RU AERO.one platform, the new AERO.mobile provides wideband and multiband processing, frequency tailoring and psychoacoustically-based compensation for background noise effects and hearing-impaired viewers. Standard I/O is AES3id; options include built-in Dolby Digital (AC-3) encoding, HD/SD-SDI I/O and redundant power supplies.



Linear Acoustic will also announce new features for its flagship AERO.air, including internal Dolby E/Dolby Digital/Dolby Digital Plus decoding, along with insertion of Nielsen audience measurement information. The AERO.air is the only all-in-one processor that provides upmixing, loudness control, and audience measurement, accepts any Dolby encoded or PCM audio and outputs both PCM and Dolby encoding for transmission.



Linear Acoustic will be in Booths SU8125, SU5217J.



