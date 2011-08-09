Linear Acoustic Spotlights Loudness Issues at IBC Show



AMSTERDAM - Linear Acoustic is preparing to lift the wraps on new product entries in its growing line of loudness management tools. The company will be demonstrating the AERO.calm Coded Audio/Loudness Manager which tackles loudness and dynamic range without affecting original content; the AERO.file File-Based Loudness/Audio Manager that works in the works within the file domain; an enhanced AERO.air Transmission Audio/Loudness Manager that now includes an enlarged feature set, including many standard features that were only available as options on earlier models; the AERO.lite Transmission Audio/Loudness Manager which is a stereo-only version of the company’s AERO.one; and the LQ-1000 Loudness Quality Monitor that provides accurate loudness and peak metering of 5.1 surround sound or stereo signals.





Linear Acoustic AERO.calm

Also taking the spotlight in the Linear Acoustic stand is the UPMAX 5.1 Channel Upmixer which is both cost effective and space efficient.



Linear Acoustic will be at stand 8.D29.



