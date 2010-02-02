Linear Acoustic Names Business Director for Asia



Linear Acoustic has announced a continuation of its expansion into Asia with the opening of a new regional office in Beijing, China and the appointment of Daniel Wang (Wang Zherun) as the company’s director of business for Asia. He will be based in the Beijing office and provide customer support throughout that region of the world.



“Linear Acoustic has had an incredible year assisting networks and TV stations around the world with the transition to digital television,” said Christina Carroll, Linear Acoustic’s senior vice president of global sales. “Now, as Asian countries begin to focus on their own digital TV transition, we are excited to have a ‘home base’ in the region, led by Daniel, where customers will have access to our unparalleled experience, solutions and support that will make their switch easier than ever.”



Prior to joining Linear Acoustic, Wang served as business development manager for the digital entertainment company, DTS. He has also worked for the China State Administration of Radio, Film and Television.



