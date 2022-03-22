Likewise TV Launches Free Streaming Hub

SEATTLE—Hoping to simplify that process of accessing streaming content, the Bill Gates-backed Likewise TV start-up has launched a free personalized entertainment hub that consolidates a user's streaming services in one place and provides a single entry point to discover new streaming content without bouncing from app to app.

"The majority of adults, and more than 80 percent of people under 35, use non-TV devices to stream video daily," said Ian Morris, CEO of Likewise. "Likewise TV provides one seamless view across more than 100 streaming services, all in one place, letting anyone discover, share and even watch their next favorite."

Using machine learning and drawing on real recommendations from real people, the company aims to deliver highly-personalized recommendations and a better way to watch television for people who stream video on their laptop, computer, iOS, Android and connected TVs.

Likewise TV creates a single entry point to discover new and interesting content from all the leading services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, and Apple TV+, without bouncing from app to app. It has also been designed to seamlessly connect across any device, providing a turnkey solution to people who enjoy streaming on their PC, laptop or tablet.

The March 22 launch of Likewise TV is an extension of the company's popular mobile app that already provides personalized recommendations for TV shows, movies, books and podcasts to its five million registered users. More than 250 million ratings and reviews have been captured on the Likewise mobile app, which is available for download on iPhone and Android devices.

Likewise was first envisioned and incubated from within Gates Ventures, Bill Gates' private office, and closed a $15 million funding round from Gates himself at the end of 2021.

"The entertainment landscape is undergoing a tectonic shift,” said Larry Cohen, CEO of Gates Ventures and co-founder and board member at Likewise. “The world's largest media companies need better ways to connect consumers with their content, and consumers want simpler access to the incredible variety of streaming entertainment available. Likewise TV provides viewers with an unmatched TV discovery and viewing experience and represents a major innovation from the team at Likewise as they continue to enhance the way people engage with all of their entertainment and media,"