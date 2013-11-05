LightWave 11.6 and NevronMotion Final Releases Now Available

NevronMotion for LightWave 11.6 utilizes the Microsoft Kinect camera to capture motion capture data inside LightWave.



BURBANK, CALIF. —The LightWave 3D Group has released LightWave 11.6 software for 3D modeling, animation and rendering. The final release of the NevronMotion plug-in for LightWave 11.6 is also available.



With the Spline Control tool, nulls or other objects act as nodes in a spline to control or deform objects such as tentacles, tails, whips or elevators; Raycast Motion utilizes raycasting technology to make an animated object aware of its surroundings; and the Compound Node feature can simplify complex networks to a single node.



Use Nvidia CgFX shader technology to create 3D assets for virtual production, pre-visualization, or game development and view assets within LightWave OpenGL exactly as they will appear in the final real-time display engine. Users can also place Normal Maps on 3D objects to make lower-polygon objects or characters display as higher-resolution objects, and create custom CgFX shaders or use existing CgFX shaders.



LightWave Modeler now includes import and export options to support STL and PLY file formats. VRML is also supported and offers surface color data for 3D color printing with texture maps. Also included is full control of the export format used, whether in ASCII or binary, the up direction and units for export. Geometry clean up tools for 3D printing output are also included.



With support for Nvidia 3D Vision, 3D Vision Pro and HDMI stereo devices, artists and designers can visualize high-quality stereoscopic 3D environments across multiple devices.



The NevronMotion plug-in for LightWave 11.6 captures live-rig motion with the Microsoft Kinect camera; retargets motion capture directly in LightWave Layout; saves and adjusts captured motion data from the Kinect camera, adjusts arm and leg mocap positions and layer hand-keyed animation on top of motion capture files; saves and loads retargeting presets for FBX, BVH or custom setups; presets rigs for Kinect and motion capture formats; quickly bakes out motion to character rigs.



Registered LightWave 11 customers can upgrade to LightWave 11.6 free of charge. Educational pricing is also available.



