Library of American Broadcasting Elects Four to Board of Directors

COLLEGE PARK, MD.—Heather Birks, Ruth Gaviria, Harry A. Jessell and Walter “Wally” Podrazik were all unanimously elected to be added to the Library of American Broadcasting Board of Directors through a Dec. 19 conference call.

Heather Birks

The Library of American Broadcasting’s mission is to preserve the rich history of broadcasting. The Library is located on the campus of University of Maryland in College Park, Md.

Birks has been the executive director of the Broadcast Education Association since 2006. Gaviria is the chief marketing officer at Entercom Communications. Jessell is editor and co-publisher for TVNewsCheck. Podrazik is an adjunct lecturer at the University of Illinois at Chicago and television curator at the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

All four of the new members have been elected to serve three-year terms.