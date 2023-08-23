LG Launches Amazon Luna Gaming Service on LG Smart TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. —LG Electronics and Amazon have reached an agreement to add Amazon’s popular cloud gaming service Luna to recent 2021-2023 LG Smart TVs with webOS6.0 or newer in the U.S.

LG Smart TV owners can access Luna directly from the Home Screen Game Card on 2023 LG Smart TVs or by downloading the Luna app from the LG Content Store for LG Smart TVs from 2021-2022.

The agreement allows Amazon Prime members to play Fortnite and a rotating selection of games at no additional cost. Ubisoft PC gamers can connect their account to play select games they already own.

Players can also subscribe to libraries of games with Luna's various subscriptions. Luna+ unlocks games across genres—Ubisoft Multi Access includes AAA titles and Jackbox Games opens up popular hits. Some popular titles on Luna include Resident Evil 2, LEGO DC Super-Villains, The Jackbox Party Pack 3 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Luna is available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

LG Smart TV owners in these regions can start playing by logging into their Amazon account on the Luna app. Then they can connect a Luna Controller, either a compatible Bluetooth-enabled controller or the Luna Phone Controller app, and start gaming. The Luna Phone Controller app is available as a free download in the iOS, Android and Amazon app stores.

This new integration builds on LG’s work to make its TVs better gaming platforms. Since debuting the UltraGear line of versatile, premium displays built for gameplay in 2018, LG introduced Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Low Latency Mode (LLM) to gaming monitors in 2019 to provide a virtually seamless gaming experience and compatibility with a wide variety of gaming controllers.

In 2022, revealed the LG OLED Flex, the company's first bendable 42-inch OLED display and a perfect match for immersive console, PC and cloud gaming.