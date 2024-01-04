LG Ad Solutions Names Dave Rudnick SVP of Engineering

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—LG Ad Solutions has announced the appointment of Dave Rudnick as the new senior vice president of engineering, effective immediately. Based in Denver, Rudnick will join the executive team as a key member, reporting directly to CEO Michael Hudes, the company said.

Rudnick, who has extensive expertise in CTV, advertising, eCommerce, and digital media, comes to LG Ad Solutions from his recent role as senior vice president of engineering at Vizio Ads, where he led the development of their CTV platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dave Rudnick on board during this exciting phase of our company’s growth,” said Michael Hudes, CEO of LG Ad Solutions. “Dave’s exceptional track record and his passion for innovation align perfectly with our values. He will be a tremendous asset to both our engineering group and the company’s leadership.”

LG noted that Rudnick is a pioneer in the field of advanced advertising and that he has worked closely with major holding companies and their agencies, enhancing their approach to planning, purchasing, and measuring digital media. His vast experience and innovative approach are expected to bring transformative changes to LG Ad Solutions, the company said.