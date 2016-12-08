Leyard Hires Rotermundt as VP of Business Development EMEA

PREŠOV, SLOVAKIA—Leonie Rotermundt is the latest addition to the executive staff at Leyard, as the company has announced her as the new vice president of business development for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Rotermundt will assist with key global accounts and with the company’s initiatives to grow relationships with content developers, consultants, architects and others.

Prior to joining Leyard, Rotermundt served as the managing director of Sight, a system integrator for corporate and broadcast customers. She also previously held a position as managing director of a 3D graphics and screen control firm that is now part of the NEP Group.

Rotermundt will be based in the Netherlands and will report to recently appointed Leyard Europe CEO Marco Bruines.