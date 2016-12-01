Leyard Europe Names Marco Bruines CEO

PREŠOV, SLOVAKIA—Leyard has tapped Marco Bruines to serve as the new CEO for Leyard Europe. Bruines has previous experience working with Leyard, having served as the president of BarcoLeyard, a joint-venture between Leyard and Barco in China.

Bruines additional experience includes executive roles at Barco, Inter Visual Systems, and most recently as managing director of SIGHT.

Bruines appointment comes after Leyard announced plans to open a new factory in Prešov, Slovakia and other installations across Europe, including an installation at European headquarters of the United Nations, television studios for RTL Group, and projects for Gucci and BMW.