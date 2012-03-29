Leo Laporte Will Be on Show Floor



Popular netcast/podcast “This Week in Technology,” or TWiT, will be the official streaming partner at this year’s NAB, and is covering the show for the second year in a row, according to TWiT Live Events Producer Lynn Fu.



“We will take a look at the latest broadcasting products, content creation and distribution technologies, professional audio and video equipment and much more,” Fu writes in an email.



Making the trek to Las Vegas from their base in Petaluma, Calif. (about an hour north of San Francisco), founder Leo Laporte and his team of quick-talking techies will broadcast live at the TWiT stage inside the South Lower Hall, April 16-19.



Fu says the video crew will tour exhibition booths and interview vendors, using a variety of hosts to keep people entertained as they tune in. Unfortunately, workshops will not be streamed.



TWiT first aired in 2005, originally under the title "The Revenge of The Screen Savers.” Now, Fu says, the show gets around 5 million downloads a month. TWiT also produces Home Theater Geeks, MacBreak Weekly, Ham Nation and TWiRT.



Won’t be in Vegas? Tune in to the live coverage at live.twit.tv or access the coverage later via the website’s on-demand feature.



NAB Show Booth: SL1415

Info:twit.tv



-- Radio World

