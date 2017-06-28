Leighton to Chief FCC Office of Strategic Planning & Policy Analysis

WASHINGTON—Chairman Ajit Pai continues to solidify his staff at the FCC, announcing that Wayne Leighton will take the position of chief of the Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis. Leighton had previously been serving as the office’s acting chief.

The Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis helps develop strategic plans, identify the agency’s policy objectives and provide analysis and advice on new communication issues.

“I’m very pleased Wayne has agreed to continue his work in this area,” Pai said in the FCC’s official announcement. “Specifically, Wayne’s leadership in developing recommendations for establishing FCC’s future Office of Economics and Data has been invaluable and will be key to establishing an important new office.”

Before serving as acting chief, Leighton was a senior economist in the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and was a wireless advisor to then-FCC commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate. Prior to joining the FCC, he worked for an economic consulting firm, was senior economist with the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, and was a professor of economics at Universidad Francisco Marroquin in Guatemala.