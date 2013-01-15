Leader Opens New California Headquarters

The company's new headquarters



CYPRESS, CALIF. – Leader America has relocated its headquarters to 11095 Knott Avenue Suite B, Cypress, Calif., 90630.



“Leader’s new premises are within short walking distance of our previous facility in Commerce Drive, which accommodated the company for 25 years,” said George Gonos, president of Leader Instruments Corporation. “We now have a much more modern base for operations, including administration, sales, technical support and warehousing. Our new headquarters give staff and visitors an efficient and attractive environment which is fully in tune with the operation of a high-technology company in the 21st century.”



The company’s new building is now fully operational, and its telephone, fax, website and email contacts remain unchanged.



Established by Yokohama, Japan-based Leader Electronics four decades ago, Leader Instruments Corporation represents the Leader, Cel-Soft, Eyeheight, Phabrix, Trilogy and VidCheck product lines.



