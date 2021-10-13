Leader Electronics Introduces New Features for LVB440 IP Analyzer

YOKOHAMA, Japan—Leader Electronics this week unveiled four new features for its LVB440 IP analyzer, including analysis of JPEG XS compressed SMPTE ST 2110-22 standard video, closed captioning measurement, support for 7.1 and 5.1 surround sound and mix down to stereo pair and rolling packet capture measurement.

The LVB440 IP analyzer is designed to monitor and analyze high bitrate media traffic in broadcast production studios, OB vehicles, master control facilities and transmission networks. It can analyze SD, HD, UHD and 4K data flows over media networks of any size, the company said.

The analyzer offers production teams the resources needed to perform real-time checks on large numbers of streams and multiple resolutions in parallel at multiple locations. Operators can inspect every media transport layer of an IP network at the same time. This makes it possible to rectify issues before they impact the quality of service experienced by TV viewers, the company said.

The compact 1U chassis analyzer is controlled via an HTML 5 web browser and can be operated by up to eight local or remote users. The LVB440 supports data rates of 10, 25, 40 and 50 Gb/s and can be extended to 100 Gb/s with dual interfaces.

New integration of JPEG XS compression analysis makes the LVB440 well suited for broadcasting networks, production studios, master control facilities, OB vehicles and public venues. Support for up to 100 Gb/s and thus 4K production offers broadcasters the flexibility to monitor complex and varied network configurations consisting of both IP and legacy elements. In this way, they can ensure reliable high quality of service from anywhere in the world simply by accessing the probe through an HTML 5 browser, the company said.

The LVB440’s new support for OP-47, CEA-608 and CEA-708 closed caption analysis includes on-screen display and technical debugging, it said.

The new support for 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound and LUFS (Loudness Unit Full Scale) monitoring mix-down to stereo pair enables remote monitoring via a web browser. The new rolling packet capture measurement mode supports continuous capture of data packets in a loop mode to simply fault finding in an error is detected, the company said.