Lawo Unveils Software Version 10.12 for mc² Audio Mixing Systems

RASTATT, Germany—Lawo has introduced software version 10.12 for its latest mc² audio production consoles. The new version featured significant improvements in channel management, Waves integration, user experience and system security.

Designed for professionals in demanding audio environments, this update will provide users with improved efficiency, flexibility, and production reliability, Lawo reported.

One of the key updates in version 10.12 is the new Strip Assign page, which streamlines channel management.

The page offers a modern, intuitive interface that makes assigning channels to fader strips quick and easy, Lawo said. Users can assign single or multiple channels in one step and effortlessly reassign, duplicate or swap channels between strips. The page also allows for the direct customization of channel labels and fader strip colors, making it simple to tailor the console layout to the user’s preferences, Lawo said.

A clear, visual representation of the console banks ensures the number of sections matches the number of physical bays, offering an organized view that supports fast navigation. This update saves valuable setup time and ensures operators can navigate their systems more efficiently during both live and studio operations, Lawo said.

Version 10.12 also brings substantial improvements to the integration between mc² consoles and Waves systems through the new ProLink protocol. This update replaces the older RFC protocol and enhances communication between mc² consoles and Waves SuperRack 14 systems. Label synchronization is now automatic, reducing manual entry errors. Additionally, the new access channel linking feature allows engineers to open a connected Waves Rack with a single button press on the mc² console. This provides quick access to plug-in adjustments and streamlines the workflow, making it easier for engineers to focus on delivering high-quality sound without navigating between systems, Lawo reported.

The user interface and workflow have also been improved with version 10.12. The Signal List now includes new visual indicators that clearly show the status of Aliases, Waves, and Loopback connections, simplifying the management of signal paths. These updates enhance the clarity of signal health and connectivity, providing immediate feedback on the status of each signal. The new icons and updates to the signal list help operators manage complex, multi-console setups with greater ease, Lawo said.

Version 10.12 also strengthens system security with advanced features aligned with EBU R.143 cybersecurity guidelines. It introduces new password policies, including enforced expiration, complexity requirements and the elimination of default passwords, ensuring a higher level of protection. Private/public key authentication is now available for secure access, minimizing risks associated with password management. The update also includes simple, guided procedures for password resets, making the process straightforward while maintaining robust security measures for the system, Lawo reported.

Software version 10.12 is available now for all compatible mc² audio systems, offering audio professionals enhanced control, security, and operational efficiency.

For more information or to download the update, go to mc² Release Notes - 10.12.0 .