NAB Show: Lawo and Waves Integrate SuperRack LiveBox with mc² Mixing Consoles

Lawo and Waves Audio have announced that the Waves SuperRack LiveBox hardware server being displayed at the 2024 NAB Show is fully compatible with Lawo’s mc² audio mixing consoles.

The integration of LiveBox with Lawo consoles empowers audio professionals with unparalleled control and flexibility, which includes access to, and control of, just about any studio grade VST3 plug in on the market—whether developed by Waves or by other vendors.

Subsequently, audio engineers are now free to spice up their console’s pristine audio quality with a host of creative possibilities. The long standing partnership between Waves and Lawo means that all effects plugins hosted on the new SuperRack LiveBox can be controlled directly from a Lawo console with Snapshot specific parameter saves and recalls. This further streamlines the live mixing process, enabling engineers to intuitively craft their soundscapes based on the convenience of AES67 based AoIP connections for seamless networking.

“We are proud to collaborate with Lawo once again to deliver innovative solutions that empower audio professionals,” says Noam Raz, general manager, Live Division, at Waves.

“With Waves’ LiveBox and Lawo mc² audio consoles, users enjoy the result of Lawo’s commitment to taking our excellent partnership with Waves to the next level,” explains Christian Struck, senior product manager, Audio Infrastructure, at Lawo. “Audio engineers can look forward to unbridled artistic license thanks to the ability to choose from an unlimited pool of effects. We can’t wait to hear the first results of this bold foray into uncharted territory.”