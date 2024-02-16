Lawo to Feature HOME Apps, .edge Conversion, Routing at 2024 NAB Show

RASTATT, Germany—Lawo will focus a large portion of its exhibit activities at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas, on providing operators with a unified platform addressing the requirements of users today and in the future.

All Lawo hardware and software products gravitate towards its HOME management platform for IP infrastructures, and the company also is welcoming third-party vendors to join in, it said.

Centralizing all processes from discovery and registration, stream routing and parameter tweaks to configuration changes, user management and allocating license credits where they are needed next provides operators with the flexibility, agility and speedy execution required in today’s hectic and budget-aware environment, it said.

Specifically, Lawo will feature:

HOME Apps: Taking center stage at the Lawo NAB Show booth, the company’s HOME Apps include: HOME Multiviewer, HOME UDX Converter, HOME Stream Transcoder, HOME Graphic Inserter and the free Test Pattern/Test Tone Generator apps, each leveraging a flexible microservices architecture. They deliver exceptional processing capabilities with minimal compute power and energy consumption. The apps support SMPTE ST 2110, SRT, JPEG XS and NDI and operate seamlessly on standard servers on-premise, in remote data centers or in the public cloud.

.edge Hyper-Density SDI/IP Conversion and Routing Platform: Lawo will show the significant evolution of its .edge platform with proven ability to handle 8K workflows and licensable options, such as proxy generation and JPEG XS compression—both addressing bandwidth constraints, streamlining IP pipeline use and optimizing workflows at the source with edge computing. The company recognizes the importance of standard or add-on SDI input functionality to ensure seamless integration of baseband tools into a network built on an IP backbone. All .edge add-on licenses can now be leveraged via Lawo’s Flex scheme. This includes allocating free subscription credits originally purchased for HOME Apps to functionality that may be required for .edge units.

mc2/A_UHD Core/Power Core Platform: The latest software release for the platform will be featured at the NAB Show. Offering flexible bus routing, expanded AUX count (up to 256 busses), QSC Q-Sys proxy integration in HOME and Remote Show Control via OSC, Lawo’s mc2/A_UHD Core/Power Core Platform supports live performances as well as broadcast and AV applications. Additionally, NMOS support for the mc² Gateserver enhances device compatibility, facilitating seamless integration of third-party products into Lawo's ecosystem.

