Lawo To Show Expanded IP Lineup at AES, NAB New York Shows

RASTATT, Germany—Lawo will showcase its expanded lineup of IP solutions for broadcasters and audio professionals at the 2022 NAB Show New York (opens in new tab), Oct. 17-20, and the AES New York Show (opens in new tab), Oct. 19-20, both at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

The company will feature its new .edge Hyper-Density SDI/IP conversion and routing platform for IP and hybrid infrastructures. An easy drop-in SDI router replacement, it offers rear-panel I/O blades, each providing HD-BNC connectors for SD/HD/3G/UHD SDI interfacing—a total of 192 SDI/IP conversions in only 2RU, the company said.

With full support for the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards and offering ST 2022-7 redundancy, .edge provides advanced essence-based handling that ensures seamless protection switching of audio, video and ancillary data streams in both local and wide-area network operations. It also works natively within the Lawo HOME environment, it said.

The company will also spotlight HOME, its management platform for IP infrastructures. Recently officially designated as NMOS IS-04- and IS-05-compatible in the controller and registry category, HOME offers the API-based Lives@HOME program, which can make any third-party device a “native citizen,” providing all desired parameters are accessible and can be controlled on the network, it said.

Other new HOME features include signal rights management for audio parameters and system health, which provides status information, it said.

The company also will debut the latest addition to its V_matrix IP-based software-defined video processing and multiviewer platform. The new m_jpegXS virtual module app is based on the TicoXS codec, supports compression ratios between 5:1 and 36:1 and offers 4x encoding + 4x decoding from, and to, JPEG XS (ST 2110-22). Uncompressed signals can be interfaced with SMPTE ST 2110, ST 2022-6 or SDI, Lawo said.

Other recently introduced products to be on display include:

10.4 software for A__UHD Core and mc² consoles, which adds signal ownership groups, health monitoring and user lists.

The diamond broadcast console featuring a modular design that enables fast, intuitive workflows and is highly configurable. A Virtual Extension touchscreen control option is available.

Audio I/O Extender (AIOX) for Power Core, which provides up to 8 additional I/O card slots to deliver as many as 64 additional channels of I/O to a Power Core setup.

See Lawo at AES New York booth AES521.