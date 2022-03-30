Lawo COO Jamie Dunn Relocates To U.S.

RESTATT, Germany—Lawo today announced Jamie Dunn, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer (COO), has relocated to the United States to strengthen its commitment to North American customers.

Lawo has had a presence in North America for more than 40 years, but Dunn’s move represents what the company is calling “a logical step to support and steer the organization” through its next anticipated growth stage as it delivers IP- and cloud-based media infrastructure solutions, the company said.

“Over the past few years, we have seen incredible revenue growth underpinned by the strong adoption of our IP solutions among prominent broadcast and media content producers,” said Dunn. “Thanks to a highly skilled team committed to providing premium support, North America has become one of Lawo’s largest and most important markets.

“As a European brand, continual investment in key areas is critical to sustainable success," he continued. "I am excited to devote more of my focus and time to developing our North American organization and supporting our customers in this next stage of vibrant growth.”

Dunn, a member of the company’s executive management board, has arrived in the United States and will retain his global responsibility as COO and head of Lawo’s global sales organization.