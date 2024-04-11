Lawo Appoints New Business Dev't. Manager for Media Infrastructure for N. America

Lawo has appointed Adil Syed Business Development Manager for Media Infrastructures in North America. In this role, Adil will spearhead Lawo’s sales efforts across the region, advocating for the adoption of Lawo’s innovative solutions, the company said.

Syed has a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting and Film from Boston University and has been involved in professional broadcast since the early 2000s. He was most recently Director of Sales US at TAG Video Systems, where he achieved notable milestones in promoting integrated monitoring, probing, and multiviewing solutions tailored to the needs of live broadcast and streaming organizations, according to Lawo.

“I’m very proud that Lawo has given me the responsibility for this task,” Adil remarked. “It feels great to be a part of the Lawo family.”

“Adil is a perfect fit for this newly created position,” said Forrest Sussman, Senior Vice President of Sales for North America at Lawo. “His comprehensive expertise in broadcast, coupled with his customer-oriented strategies and unwavering commitment to finding the best solutions, will make him an invaluable asset to our team.”