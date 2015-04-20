Larry Wert Named to NAB Television Board

WASHINGTON – The NAB has announced that Larry Wert, president of broadcast media at Tribune, has been appointed to the NAB Board of TV Directors, effective immediately. Wert replaces Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady in the Fox affiliate board seat.

Larry Wert

Wert has served at Tribune since 2013. He previously worked as the president and general manager for the NBC-owned WMAQ-TV in Chicago; senior vice president of Chancellor Broadcasting; and president of Evergreen Media.

NAB Television Board Chairman Dave Lougee made the appointment based on the recommendation of the Fox affiliate board.