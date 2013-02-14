Largent, Adelstein and Foulke to Headline NATE’s 2013 Conference & Exposition

WATERTOWN, S.D. -- The 18th Annual National Association of Tower Erectors Conference & Exposition will be held Feb. 18-21, 2013 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas.



This year, Steve Largent, president & CEO of CTIA-The Wireless Association and former NFL Hall of Fame Receiver; Jonathan Adelstein, president & CEO of PCIA-The Wireless Infrastructure Association and former FCC commissioner; and Edwin G. Foulke Jr., former assistant secretary of Labor for OSHA will headline the 2013 Conference & Exposition.



“NATE is excited to have Steve Largent, Jonathan Adelstein and Edwin G. Foulke Jr. address our attendees at the NATE 2013 Conference & Exposition,” Executive Director Todd Schlekeway said. “Mr. Largent, Mr. Adelstein and Mr. Foulke have accomplished backgrounds as industry executives as well as highly successful and compelling personal accomplishments that will be subjects of

Other highlights of NATE 2013 include:

· Two technical and leadership tracks of enhanced and upgraded educational sessions covering a broad range of industry topics;

· Four tower climber certification courses;

· Exhibition hall featuring 83 prominent exhibitors involved in all facets of the broadcast and telecommunications tower industries; and

· Several networking receptions including NATE’s Backyard BBQ sponsored by CommScope, Hutton Communications, Inc., Talley, Inc. and Alliance Corporation.



To register for the conference, visit http://natehome.com/annual-conference/