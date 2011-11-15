L.A. and Miami Univision content goes mobile

The Mobile Content Venture and Univision Communications Television Group announced this week that Univision will join the group of broadcasters deploying Dyle, the dedicated brand focused on live mobile TV. It will roll out in the two big Hispanic markets Univision covers, Los Angeles KMEX, and in Miami via WLTV.

The consortium Mobile Content Venture (MCV) has been working to promote the Dyle name and logo to convey to consumers that the equipment that they have is compatible with mobile TV. Dyle is focused on promoting live TV — not on-demand or streaming — and it works on a dedicated broadcast spectrum as opposed to going through the Internet. Univision is the perfect marriage for Dyle because of the broad range of content, and the fact that L.A. and Miami are two of its biggest markets.

Univision joins MCV at a time when the joint venture already has 70 U.S. stations including Cox Media, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst Television, NBC, Telemundo, FOX and many others. The big push for Dyle will happen in 2012 with a large consumer rollout, covering 32 markets and more than 70 stations and encompassing a full 50 percent of the population of the United States. This will put Univision on the fast path to nationwide deployment and awareness, and will ensure that it has a running headstart in the fast-growing live mobile-TV industry.