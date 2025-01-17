KTSF-TV to Stream Live Lunar New Year Celebration Coverage Nationwide on Zeam

In a bid to better serve one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in the U.S., Zeam Media has announced that they are working with three broadcast partners to provide nationwide streams of Lunar New Year coverage from these Chinese-language local broadcasters: KTSF-TV (Bay Area), Sino-TV (LA and NYC), and Sky Link TV (LA and SF).

According to Pew Research Center, the Asian population in the U.S. has grown by 88% over the past two decades and will reach 46 million by 2060.

“Zeam puts the spotlight on local content and culture, with cultural diversity being a huge component of that,” explained Jack Perry, CEO of Zeam Media. “By working with partners like KTSF-TV, as well as Sino-TV and Sky Link, to elevate their celebratory content to a national audience, we are shining a light on a really beautiful aspect of local communities across the U.S.”

KTSF-TV will lead the streamer’s line-up featuring live streams of the iconic San Francisco Lunar New Year parade, the oldest in the Nation, as well as celebrations from China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Their line-up will be rounded out with special celebratory programming from San Francisco, as well as a special presentation of Chinese film.

All Lunar New Year content from KTSF-TV, Sino-TV, and Sky Link can be found on their individual channels on Zeam and as part of the Lunar New Year Hub, which debuts on January 28th.

Jack Schwartz, KTSF’s General Manager shared that “we are very pleased to share our abundance of special programs related to Chinese New Year’s and especially our live coverage of the Chinese New Year’s Parade from San Francisco, the largest outside of China!”

