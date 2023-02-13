Kitty Higinbotham Named President of Wall Street Communications

SALT LAKE CITY—Wall Street Communications, a provider of content creation, digital marketing, and media relations services, has announced the appointment of Kitty Higinbotham as the agency's president.

Higinbotham previously served as senior writer and content specialist for the agency, a role in which she contributed to the marketing communications of well over 100 technology and solution providers — and engaged with thousands of end users — working across the media and entertainment space.

As agency president, Higinbotham will oversee the company's continued delivery of client services and guide its ongoing growth.

“Higinbotham has been a key player in the agency development and evolution since its early days," said Chris Lesieutre, CEO of Dundee Hills Group, parent company of Wall Street Communications. "The technical acumen, industry expertise, and quality standards the agency is known for can, in a large part, be traced back to her personal leadership. She's earned the respect of her colleagues in the agency as well as the respect of industry leaders and the press."

Higinbotham has more than 20 years of experience working with media technology players. Over her career with Wall Street Communications, she has established a reputation for creating content aligned with clients' strategic goals, their messaging, and their unique voices. Her writing credits include thousands of press releases, hundreds of articles and blog posts, countless social posts, emails and newsletters, and web copy for digital marketing campaigns.

Prior to joining Wall Street Communications, Higinbotham served as publications editor for a start-up helping small businesses launch on the web with storefronts on an internet mall. She has 25 years of experience designing and writing B2B marketing copy for the web and has edited two books on marketing.

Higinbotham earned her master's degree in journalism, with a focus on new media and editing, from the University of Missouri-Columbia and her bachelor's degree from Wellesley College. She is based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"I've been a part of Wall Street Communications from early in the company's history, and it's exciting to take on this new role in shaping the agency's future," said Higinbotham. "I work with a fantastic team with such a wonderful diversity of strengths, skills, and expertise in delivering great service and content to our clients. I look forward to identifying ways we can leverage those strengths to explore fresh opportunities that benefit both our business and our clients."