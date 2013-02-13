KEPR Goes Live with Bitcentral Precis 4 and Oasis

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — CBS affiliate and Fisher Communications’ broadcaster KEPR, which serves the Tri-Cities area of Richland, Pasco and Kennewick, Wash., has gone live with their 5 p.m. show on Bitcentral’s Precis 4 and Oasis news production, playout and archiving solution.



Precis 4.0 brings four channels of playout and media object server workflow integration and efficiency to newsrooms. The system meets simultaneous production needs for broadcast, online and mobile with the scalability to meet a growing number of delivery platforms.



Precis customers have flexibility to choose from brands including Adobe’s Premiere Pro for full craft editing or Bitcentral’s browser editor Create, enabling newsrooms to do more with current resources. AP’s ENPS and Avid’s iNews are also integrated in Precis 4, giving users choices among popular newsroom computer systems.



Utilizing Oasis has enabled the launch of a new weekly TV news show that uses shared content, in addition to improving the quality of unique content delivered to local markets.



Journalists can see and use all of the station’s content the field and remotely contribute their packages back to the station using the Precis and Oasis system.



