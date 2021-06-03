Katz Backs Impressions-Based Currency for Local TV

NEW YORK—In an important example of how broadcasters are moving towards impressions-based currency so that digital and TV usage are measured in the same way, Katz Television Group has come out in favor of using impressions.

The television advertising sales organization represents more than 800 TV stations across a majority of the 210 DMAs.

TV has long used ratings as its currency for ad sales while digital uses impressions. Using impression-based currency reflects the importance of digital for broadcasters and would make it easier to craft cross platform buys.

Recently the ABC Owned Stations also backed the idea.

“Our local media clients distribute content and offer advertising on many platforms, including local linear TV, OTT, digital subchannels and websites,” said Leo MacCourtney, president of Katz Television Group in a statement. “To effectively plan, buy and evaluate local campaigns, national buyers need a common currency for local cross-platform execution. In the current local media environment, many stations’ linear programming is still transacted on ratings, while their digital platforms are simultaneously transacted on impressions. Now is the time to transition to a universal language of impressions. Katz Television Group supports the industry adoption of impressions for linear TV to enable cross-platform campaign integration at the local level.”