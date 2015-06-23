Kathie Lee Gifford Celebrates B&C Hall of Fame Induction

Kathie Lee Gifford



NEW YORK – The Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame has announced its newest member to the Class of 2015, Kathie Lee Gifford. Current co-host of “Today” with Hoda Kotb, Gifford is also known for co-hosting “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” with Regis Philbin for 15 years.

Gifford is a playwright, producer, singer, songwriter and actress who in addition to her co-hosting duties has served as a correspondent for “Good Morning America,” interviewed Sarah Palin, and hosted a two hour prime time special “A Toast to 2013” with Kotb. Gifford has received 11 Emmy nominations in her career.

Gifford joins fellow 2015 inductees Dr. Phil McGraw, Disney’s Bob Iger and more individuals who will be honored at the 25th Annual B&C Hall of Fame celebration Oct. 20 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York.

Click the link to watch Gifford and Kotb celebrate the news of Gifford's induction on “Today.”