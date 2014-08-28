Karpowicz Appointed NABPAC Trustee

WASHINGTON — Meredith Local Media Group President Paul Karpowicz has been named a trustee of NABPAC, the political action committee of the National Association of Broadcasters.





Karpowicz is the immediate past NAB Joint Board Chairman. He was appointed to his role with Meredith in February 2005, where he is responsible for the direction of Meredith's 12 local TV stations. Prior to joining Meredith, Karpowicz began his career with LIN Media in 1976 with WIL Radio in St. Louis. He has served as president and general manager of WISH-TV in Indianapolis and as vice president and general manager for WLNE-TV in Providence.



Karpowicz currently sits on NAB's Executive Committee and serves on the BMI Board. He is a former chairman of the CBS Affiliates Board and the Television Bureau of Advertising Board. He previously served on the executive committees of the Rhode Island and Indiana Broadcasters Associations.



Karpowicz holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.



