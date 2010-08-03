Kane Computer updates transcoder software, unveils network transcoder

Kane Computing has announced a major new software release for the Pixel Xtream New Media Transcoder 2 and the introduction of the Pixel Xtream Network Transcoder.

New features in Version 2.9 software include pass-through of EIA 708 closed captions and Dolby audio, insertion of open-captions/subtitles; support for DNxHD, JPEG2000 and MPEG-2 output in MXF file format; ingest of DVCPro and DVCPro HD content in MOV, MXF and AVI files; and an XML API for easier integration with existing workflows.

The new Pixel Xtream Network Transcoder is a software application that combines all of the features and performance of the New Media Transcoder with IP ingest and streaming output capabilities. It is well suited for webcasting and multichannel streaming as well as multichannel applications, such as over-the-top (OTT) video.