JVC spotlights new modular ProHD camcorder

JVC introduced its GY-HM750U ProHD compact shoulder-mount camcorder, designed for ENG news, sports and documentaries. The shoulder-mount camcorder offers native recording in HD or SD that is stored as .MOV files on low-cost SDHC memory cards.

The GY-HM750U captures full 1920 x 1080 HD images in a small, lightweight form factor. It records at selectable data rates up to 35Mb/s and can record HD footage in 720p, 1080p and 1080i, as well as SD footage (480i). It includes a dual card slot design that records to nonproprietary SDHC cards and/or optional SxS recorder. A new feature allows simultaneous recording to both SDHC cards for instant backup or client copy.

JVC’s native file recording technology allows recording in ready-to-edit file formats for Apple Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere (.MOV), as well as other major NLE systems that are compatible with Sony XDCAM EX files (.MP4). For legacy SD applications, the camcorder can also record standard DV files (.AVI or .MOV).

The GY-HM750U includes a 68-pin chassis connector that creates a clean, direct interface with various modules. The new KA-AS790 ASI output module, for example, provides a direct feed from the camera to a satellite uplink or microwave transmitter via BNC, which is for broadcasters that want live HD video from the field. Not only can the camera be connected to the transmitter or uplink with a single BNC cable, thereby eliminating the need for additional “black box” interfaces, but the GY-HM750U automatically switches to low-latency mode (less than 300ms delay) when the module is in use.

JVC has also improved its Pre Rec (retro cache) feature, which continuously records and stores footage in cache memory and helps prevent missed shots of breaking events. The GY-HM750U stores 20 seconds of footage in its cache. Other features include variable frame rate recording, extensive image customization, a high-resolution (1.22 million pixel) LCOS viewfinder and 4.3in flip-out LCD monitor, and JVC’s patented Focus Assist functionality. The GY-HM750U also features two XLR audio inputs with phantom power, plus manual audio level controls with audiometer.

The GY-HM750U includes a Canon 14:1 zoom lens, though it accommodates a variety of lenses with its 1/3in bayonet lens mount. JVC offers 10 lenses from Canon and Fujinon, as well as a broad line of studio and field accessories, which are compatible with the GY-HM750U. The camcorder is delivering now.