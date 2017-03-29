JVC PTZ Cams Film Practice for Dallas Mavericks

WAYNE, N.J.—To paraphrase Allen Iverson, the Dallas Mavericks are talking about practice with the announcement that the team has installed JVC PTZ cameras into its new practice facility. Four KY-PZ100 PTZ network video production cameras and two RM-LP 100 remote camera controllers are part of a larger video system the Mavericks are employing to monitor practice and workout activities for the evaluation of players.

The Mavericks’ new practice facility features two courts with a KY-PZ100 camera positioned at a baseline corner and at half court for each. A camera operator uses the RM-LP 100 to follow the action on the court. In addition, the cameras provide integrated streaming capabilities, wide angle lenses and on-board recording to micro SDHC/SDXC cards.

Each camera is connected via fiber to a Blackmagic Design Smart Videohub router, which allows the controllers to adjust any camera. The router’ web-based user interface also provides remote access to the JVC PTZ camera controls and on-board recording capabilities.

The video footage is used with DVSport FastBreak coaching software for users to access and filter video into cutups, as well as the DVSport Rewind, which provides near real-time footage to a tablet.