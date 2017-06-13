Josh Pollack Joins NAB as Vice President of Government Relations

WASHINGTON –The National Association of Broadcasters today announced the hiring of Josh Pollack as vice president of NAB Government Relations, effective July 10. Pollack will report to Curtis LeGeyt, NAB executive vice president of Government Relations.



“Josh’s distinguished public service in all three branches of federal government make him an ideal advocate on behalf of America’s broadcasters,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “NAB is pleased to add him to our talented advocacy team as we tackle the legislative issues critical to our members.”



Pollack joins NAB after serving as Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs in the Obama White House from 2012 – 2017, where he advocated for the president’s legislative agenda in the Senate. Prior to that, he was director of Confirmations under President Obama, overseeing and directing all aspects of the confirmation process for Executive Branch appointees.



Before joining the White House, Pollack was an associate in the Litigation and Antitrust Practice Group of the law firm King & Spalding in Washington, D.C. He also served as a law clerk to the Honorable Raymond J. Dearie, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Pollack began his career in Washington as Legislative Assistant to Sen. Paul Sarbanes (D-Md.) from 2000 to 2006.



Pollack graduated cum laude from Princeton University with an A.B. in History, and holds a J.D. from Georgetown University.