Joseph Electronics to Carry Vitec Products
NILES, ILL.—Joseph Electronics announced an agreement with Vitec under which JE will serve as a Vitec solutions partner. JE will supply Vitec products—including Vitec’s EZ TV IPTV System—throughout North America.
Recently installed as the in-house video delivery system for the Buffalo Bills’ Ralph Wilson Stadium, and with other projects at NBC and NASA, Vitec’s EZ TV IPTV System is an enterprise-grade IPTV platform for delivery, recording, and management of live and on-demand video-over-IP networks. EZ TV uses existing IP infrastructure to deliver live and on-demand content within and between facilities. Its architecture distributes content to desktops, TVs, and mobile devices, with low-latency streaming for monitoring live events in real time. Integration with Microsoft Active Directory helps ensure secure delivery.
