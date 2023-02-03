Join Us for the 2023 TV Tech Summit, March 29

On March 29, Join TV Tech for our first Virtual Summit of 2023, During this free half-day event, we'll take an in-depth look into how advances in technology are creating new opportunities for broadcasters in the exploding array of video services—all from the comfort of your home or office.



As the industry prepares for the run-up to the NAB Show in April, we'll also be highlighting the newest technologies that are transforming the business and revolutionizing how television is produced and distributed.

The Summit will feature interviews with industry leaders sharing their insights and practical advice on subjects including:

News and sports production

The use of AI in media

NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0

Remote and virtual production

Cloud-based workflows

5G

Metaverse

Learn from the experts about everything you need to know to keep up with viewers' increasing demands!

Register for this free half day virtual summit here.