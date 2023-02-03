Join Us for the 2023 TV Tech Summit, March 29
Half day free online event will explore new developments in remote and virtual production, live news and sports and more
On March 29, Join TV Tech for our first Virtual Summit of 2023, During this free half-day event, we'll take an in-depth look into how advances in technology are creating new opportunities for broadcasters in the exploding array of video services—all from the comfort of your home or office.
As the industry prepares for the run-up to the NAB Show in April, we'll also be highlighting the newest technologies that are transforming the business and revolutionizing how television is produced and distributed.
The Summit will feature interviews with industry leaders sharing their insights and practical advice on subjects including:
- News and sports production
- The use of AI in media
- NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0
- Remote and virtual production
- Cloud-based workflows
- 5G
- Metaverse
Learn from the experts about everything you need to know to keep up with viewers' increasing demands!
Register for this free half day virtual summit here.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.