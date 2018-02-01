John Hane Joins Spectrum Co as President

BALTIMORE & IRVING, TEXAS—John Hane, a partner in the Washington, D.C., office of Pillsbury Winthrop Show Pittman LLC law firm, has been named president of Spectrum Co LLC, the consortium announced today. Spectrum Co is the ATSC 3.0 spectrum consortium founded by Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar Media Group. Univision is also a member of the consortium.

John Hane

While at Pillsbury, Hane focused on the needs of telecom-, broadcast- and technology-related clients. He also worked on ATSC 3.0-related development and regulatory matters, a consortium press release said.

“What you have to appreciate about John is he has a strong entrepreneurial background and the fact that he has been dealing with spectrum all of his career, going back to the work he did in satellite where he helped launch a complete satellite distribution platform,” said Mark Aitken, vice president New Technology at Sinclair, during a telephone interview.

Hane will foster the shared goals of the consortium, including promotion of spectrum utilization and aggregation, innovation and monetization, by taking advantage of the unique characteristics ATSC 3.0 offers television broadcasters, the release said.

“Nationwide deployment of the next-gen network is a necessary first step in what is expected to be the most revolutionary development in broadcasting since the launch of television more than 75 years ago,” Hane said in the press release.

“The unparalleled viewership and engagement of broadcasters’ local content offerings will become far better with next-gen broadcasting” he added.

Chris Ripley, president and CEO of Sinclair, praised Hane’s breadth of experience in ATSC 3.0-related matters and said his leadership “will be invaluable in opening doors and shaping new businesses through Spectrum Co.”

Nexstar CEO, Chairman and President Perry Sook said Hane is “ideally suited to lead Spectrum Co,” adding he “brings outstanding leadership and entrepreneurial skills to his new role.”

More information is available on the Sinclair website.

For a comprehensive list of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see our ATSC3 silo.