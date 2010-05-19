John Flynn Appointed to FCC to Review Comcast-NBCU

WASHINGTON: John Flynn is the FCC’s new senior counsel of transactions for the chairman. He will head the working team conducting the review of the proposed Comcast/NBC Universal merger. The team is under the guidance of an interbureau steering committee established by the chairman shortly after the merger application was filed.



“The FCC staff has been working hard to analyze all issues presented by the proposed merger, and John’s legal expertise and broad experience will help to ensure that the commission’s review is thorough, fair, and efficient,” said Chairman Julius Genachowski.



Flynn was most recently executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of ICO Global Communications, where he led teams that took the company public, secured spectrum licenses, and won the largest jury verdict of 2008, the FCC said. He also was vice president and deputy general counsel of Commerce One Inc., a business-to-business software company, and general counsel and vice president of rStar Broadband Networks, an early provider of wireless broadband.



He focused on communications and intellectual property law with WilmerHale and Munger, Tolles & Olson, and started his legal career as a law clerk to Judge Edward R. Becker on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, and then to Justices Byron R. White and John Paul Stevens on the U.S. Supreme Court. Flynn received his B.A., with distinction, and an M.A. from Stanford, and holds his J.D., magna cum laude, from the Georgetown University Law Center.