Joe St. Jean Succeeds Ron Wheeler as A3SA Managing Director

LOS ANGELES—Joe St. Jean, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in multiplatform content delivery, is joining A3SA, the ATSC 3.0 Security Authority, as managing director.

With experience developing delivery strategies, content licensing and strategic partnerships as well as video distribution product development, St. Jean takes over from Ron Wheeler, who served as A3SA managing director from its formation, the organization said.



“Joe is the perfect choice to lead A3SA as we work to continue to support the ATSC 3.0 content security requirements and content protection needs of publishers across NextGen TV receivers,” said Pearl TV director Anne Schelle, the A3SA board chair. “Joe’s extensive experience working at both studios and content distribution organizations will help us navigate the needs of both content owners, distributors like local broadcasters and receiver manufacturers.”

St. Jean was most recently executive vice president of technology policy and standards at Paramount Global. There, he developed and executed technology policies across the media company’s divsions, A3SA said.

He spearheaded ATSC 3.0 deployment initiatives for CBS, drove 4K HDR distribution for live sports, led the adoption of automated speech recognition technologies for the live closed captioning of news telecasts and provided technical leadership in various regulatory proceedings, the group said.

St. Jean previously worked for satellite operator PanAmSat and began his career at cable technology vendor Scientific Atlanta. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University.



“Having been a longtime member of the A3SA technical committee, I have been fortunate to participate in A3SA’s amazing journey to develop a set of ATSC 3.0 Security capabilities with Ron’s dedication and leadership,” St. Jean said. “I am excited to work with broadcasters and technology manufacturers to continue to support the delivery of high-quality, high-value content with enhanced viewing experiences to its consumers in a trusted and secure IP-based NextGen TV transmission system.”



