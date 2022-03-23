Jeffrey Hillenbrand Joins ERI
By Phil Kurz published
CHANDLER, Ind.—Jeffrey Hillenbrand has joined Electronics Research Inc. (ERI) as a senior structural engineer.
With 15 years of experience in structural design and project management, Hillenbrand is a registered professional engineer. He holds licenses in the states of Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Texas.
Prior to joining ERI, Hillenbrand worked at industrial control and process engineering equipment and services provider Apex Engineering.
“ERI is very fortunate to have a candidate with Jeff’s qualifications, education, and experience accept this position with the company. He will be a solid contributor to ERI’s design capacity to design and manufacture new towers and to our business of providing structural analysis and reinforcement services for existing towers,” said ERI vice president John Robinson.
Hillenbrand holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and is a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana. He will be based at ERI’s headquarters and manufacturing facility in Chandler, Ind. He is also an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), where he currently serves as secretary for the Southwest Indiana Branch of the society.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
