Jeffrey Hillenbrand Joins ERI

CHANDLER, Ind.—Jeffrey Hillenbrand has joined Electronics Research Inc. (ERI) as a senior structural engineer.

With 15 years of experience in structural design and project management, Hillenbrand is a registered professional engineer. He holds licenses in the states of Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Texas.

Prior to joining ERI, Hillenbrand worked at industrial control and process engineering equipment and services provider Apex Engineering.

“ERI is very fortunate to have a candidate with Jeff’s qualifications, education, and experience accept this position with the company. He will be a solid contributor to ERI’s design capacity to design and manufacture new towers and to our business of providing structural analysis and reinforcement services for existing towers,” said ERI vice president John Robinson.