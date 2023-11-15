Jeffery Liberman Appointed to NAB TV Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Entravision Communications president and chief operating officer Jeffery Liberman has been appointed to the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Television Board of Directors by Television Board Chair Pat LaPlatney. The appointment is effective immediately.

He assumes the board seat of Entravision Communications president of Local Media Eddie Melendez.

Since 2017, Liberman has served as president and COO of Entravision, a global advertising solutions, media and technology company. Entravision has a diversified portfolio that includes 49 television stations, producing local news in 21 markets and serving as the largest affiliate for TelevisaUnivision and UniMas, and 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations and a network featuring nationally syndicated talent. Entravision also offers a full suite of end-to-end advertising services in 40 countries through digital and social media channels, and provides targeted advertising to audiences around the globe through its proprietary software platforms.

Liberman joined Entravision in 2000 as president of the radio division before being promoted to COO in 2012. He previously served as station manager of Latin Communications Group from 1991 until the company’s acquisition by Entravision in 2000. He has been involved in the management and operation of Spanish-language television and radio stations since 1974.

Liberman holds a degree in Radio, Television and Film from California State University, Northridge.